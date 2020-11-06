How many ballots Hall reviewed, rejected during count

Just over 1% of Hall County’s ballots went to review panels as election officials finished counting 90,922 Hall County votes Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, as of 4 p.m. Thursday 32 ballots had been received after deadline and therefore couldn’t be counted.



The nation’s eyes were on Georgia, as several counties continued tabulating Thursday afternoon in what has become a battleground state with about 36,331 ballots outstanding as of 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

In Fulton County, roughly a hundred Trump supporters outside Atlanta's State Farm Arena carried signs that read, “Foolton County=Fraud” and chanted “God bless Trump” and “Stop the steal.” Several Atlanta police officers monitored the scene. Election workers inside Atlanta's State Farm Arena opened, flattened, stacked and scanned ballots.

Hall began counting absentee ballots Tuesday and finished before 5 p.m. Wednesday in a process that is open to the public.

"Simply show up," Hall County Elections Director Lori Wurtz said of requirements to watch the tabulation. Nine people observed, some on multiple days, Wurtz said.

Ballots were submitted to the scanner in batches, and the scanner pulls each ballot one-by-one for counting, Wurtz said.

Absentee ballots were due to the elections office by 7 p.m. Tuesday for counting.