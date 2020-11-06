How many ballots Hall reviewed, rejected during count

Just over 1% of Hall County’s ballots went to review panels as election officials finished counting 90,922 Hall County votes Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, as of 4 p.m. Thursday 32 ballots had been received after deadline and therefore couldn’t be counted.
The nation’s eyes were on Georgia, as several counties continued tabulating Thursday afternoon in what has become a battleground state with about 36,331 ballots outstanding as of 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
In Fulton County, roughly a hundred Trump supporters outside Atlanta's State Farm Arena carried signs that read, “Foolton County=Fraud” and chanted “God bless Trump” and “Stop the steal.” Several Atlanta police officers monitored the scene. Election workers inside Atlanta's State Farm Arena opened, flattened, stacked and scanned ballots.
Hall began counting absentee ballots Tuesday and finished before 5 p.m. Wednesday in a process that is open to the public.
"Simply show up," Hall County Elections Director Lori Wurtz said of requirements to watch the tabulation. Nine people observed, some on multiple days, Wurtz said.
Ballots were submitted to the scanner in batches, and the scanner pulls each ballot one-by-one for counting, Wurtz said.
Absentee ballots were due to the elections office by 7 p.m. Tuesday for counting.
If a voter’s absentee ballot is rejected, they will be notified by the state, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The voter then has until three days after the election to submit voter ID with an affidavit confirming the ballot was theirs. Voters can check the status of their absentee ballots on the state’s My Voter Page website.
Any flagged ballots are handed over to adjudication panels for review.
In Hall, 1,093 ballots were reviewed, and those involved said the process went smoothly.
“Many hands make light work,” David Kennedy, a Democratic Party member of Hall’s elections board, said of the process.
Each panel must have at least one Republican and one Democrat on it, Kennedy said. The panels have three people each — one person designated by the elections board, along with one Republican and one Democrat. All elections board members served on a panel, he said.
Ballots could be sent to the review panel for an “overvote,” or if a voter selected too many candidates for a race. In that case, votes for other races on the ballot are counted, but the overvoted race is not counted, he said.
The panels also reviewed ballots with write-in candidates. Some voters wrote in candidates who were not qualified as write-ins — several for Mickey Mouse, Kennedy said — but if the candidate was a qualified write-in, the vote was counted.
Stray marks on the ballot could also lead to an initial rejection at the scanner, sending the ballot to the panel, Kennedy said.
After each county certifies their total, the state will perform an audit before certifying the results, Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system implementation manager, said Thursday.
Mike Parker, a Democrat from Flowery Branch, also served on a ballot review panel.
“We had a very honest bunch of people with very good intentions who wanted Hall County to be compliant,” Parker said.
Parker said he had a positive experience on the panel.
“I did not see any sort of confrontation. I saw everybody working together,” he said.
Counties still counting Thursday afternoon included Gwinnett and Fulton.
But Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he wanted to get every legal vote counted, even if it took longer than expected.
“It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right,” Raffensperger said in a statement.
Several other states were still undecided Thursday afternoon, including Pennsylvania and Nevada.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.