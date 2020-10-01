How Georgia Republicans, Democrats reacted to first presidential debate

The first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, held on a socially distanced stage in Cleveland, Ohio, was at times heated as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden often interrupted each other and talked over the moderator, Chris Wallace from Fox News.



Five weeks from Election Day on Nov. 3, the candidates sparred on issues such as the U.S. Supreme Court, taxes, the COVID-19 pandemic and health care.

Trump defended his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, saying “I was not elected for three years, I’m elected for four years.”

“We won the election. Elections have consequences. We have the Senate. We have the White House and we have a phenomenal nominee, respected by all,” he said.

Trump criticized Biden over the former vice president's refusal to comment on whether he would try to expand the Supreme Court in retaliation if Barrett is confirmed to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. That idea has gained momentum on the party's left flank, but Biden tried to put distance between himself and the liberal wing, declining to endorse the Green New Deal and rejecting the assertion that he was under the control of radicals by declaring “I am the Democratic Party now.”