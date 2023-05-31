How Andrew Clyde plans to vote on debt limit package

As debate began, Biden expressed optimism that the agreement he negotiated with McCarthy would pass the chamber and avoid an economically disastrous default on America’s debts.

“I think things are going as planned,” he told reporters. The president was to depart Washington Wednesday evening for Colorado, where he is scheduled to deliver the commencement address Thursday at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“God willing by the time I land, Congress will have acted, the House will have acted, and we’ll be one step closer,” he said.

For more than two hours late Tuesday as aides wheeled in pizza at the Capitol, McCarthy walked Republicans through the details, fielded questions and encouraged them not to lose sight of the bill’s budget savings.

The speaker faced a sometimes tough crowd. Leaders of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus spent the day lambasting the compromise as falling well short of the needed spending cuts, and they vowed to try to halt passage.

Among Republican lawmakers opposed to the deal, Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, said he has “serious concerns” with the bill as a “staunch conservative.” By 3 p.m. Wednesday, he said he’d made up his mind to vote against raising the debt ceiling because he believes it “abandons” conservative principles and fails to combat “wasteful spending.”

“This agreement provides an unlimited debt ceiling increase until January 2025, greenlighting infinite spending and burdening Americans with at least $4 trillion in additional debt,” Clyde said. “Furthermore, the deal abandons the key cuts, clawbacks and reforms that were central to House Republicans’ Limit, Save, Grow, Act. Georgia’s Ninth District sent me to Washington to fight for fiscal sanity and the future of our republic — not to infinitely inflate the debt, turn a blind eye to President Biden’s destructive policies or surrender the fight to eliminate woke, weaponized and wasteful spending.”

Despite deep disappointment from right-flank Republicans that the compromise falls short of the spending cuts they demanded, McCarthy insisted he would have the votes needed by the evening roll call.

He characterized the package as “just a small step” toward getting the U.S. debt load under control, and announced he would next be working to set up a bipartisan commission to more deeply address budget imbalances.

“Today, America is going to win,” he said

Quick approval by the House and later in the week by the Senate would ensure government checks will continue to go out to Social Security recipients, veterans and others and would prevent financial upheaval at home and abroad. Next Monday is when the Treasury has said the U.S. would run short of money to pay its debts, risking an economically dangerous default.

The package leaves few lawmakers fully satisfied, but Biden and McCarthy were counting on support from the political center, a rarity in divided Washington, testing the leadership of the Democratic president and the Republican speaker.





Times Reporter Brian Wellmeier contributed to this article.



