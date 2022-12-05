Herschel Walker makes stop in Oakwood on final day of campaign

Republican Herschel Walker was back in Hall County Monday – this time at Curt’s Restaurant in Oakwood.

Walker was trailed by a frenzy of camera crews and photographers from national media outlets like Fox Business and NBC as he exchanged handshakes and hugs and took photos with dozens of supporters, telling them to get out and vote in tomorrow’s runoff election.

It was Walker’s fourth visit to Hall this election. He came just one day after Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock spoke to supporters at St. John Baptist Church in Gainesville – and a day before the Dec. 6 runoff election decides which candidate will occupy a seat in Georgia's Senate for the next six years.

Neither candidate secured 50% of the vote in the Nov. 8 general election, triggering a runoff after Warnock earned just over 36,000 more votes than Walker.

Michael Butler, 27, was one of about 60 supporters there to meet the candidate. He said he traveled from Illinois to campaign for Walker in the final week leading up to the election.

“I’ve been knocking on doors and just talking to voters and those kinds of things, trying to spread the word and get the vote out for Herschel,” Butler said. “I think he understands what folks on the ground and people throughout Georgia are going through – which is something we really need in Washington.”

Retired Hall County resident Keith Hix, 61, said he believes Walker is the best person to fill Georgia’s contested Senate seat – which, even if Walker wins tomorrow’s runoff, still wouldn’t be enough to give Republicans control of the Senate after Democrats picked up a GOP-held seat in Pennsylvania and won races in Arizona and Nevada.

“I just don’t agree with anything the Biden administration has done,” Hix said. “I think there’s just too many rubber stamps out there that just go along with everything (Democrats) say, and I think Herschel will stand up and do things a little different.”

Bonnie Glass, 60, said she’s voting for Walker because he reflects her own ideological values as a conservative, adding that she doesn’t believe recent claims that, for some voters, have placed Walker’s character in question.

“I think he’s an honest guy,” she said. “I think he’ll represent the values of the Republican (Party), and I think there’s been a lot of information to come out from (Democrats) that people really need to dig deeper and see if it’s true – which I don’t believe it is. I’m just all for Herschel.”

Hall County had more than 34,000 voters cast a ballot in-person in last week’s early voting period.

Polling precincts will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 – which will be the last day to vote in the runoff election. Voters must go to their designated precincts to cast their ballot in-person. Absentee by mail ballots should be delivered to the ballot box located in the Elections Office on the lower level of the Hall County Government Center by 7 p.m. Tuesday.