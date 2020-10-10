Hall prepares for high turnout as early voting starts Oct. 12

Early voting for the Nov. 3 election begins Monday, Oct. 12, with Hall County having extra early voting locations and an additional absentee ballot drop box to accommodate for expected high turnout.



County voters can go to any of eight early voting locations between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays through Oct. 30. Polls will also be open during those hours on Saturday, Oct. 24.

In addition to the absentee ballot drop box located outside the Hall County Government Center, a second box has been set up outside Spout Springs Library in Flowery Branch. Both boxes are locked, well-lit and under 24-hour video surveillance. Voters can also drop off their absentee ballots in a designated location within each early voting site during voting times.