Hall goes mostly smoothly, mostly Republican in Senate runoff as state count continues

With all precincts reporting, 78,733 ballots had been cast in Hall County on Tuesday in Georgia runoffs for two U.S. Senate seats, according to Hall County’s election website.
So far, incumbent Republican David Perdue had picked up 72% of the votes to Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff’s 28%, and incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler had also garnered 72% to Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock’s 28%.
The county also went overwhelmingly for Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald in the Public Service Commission runoff.
A breakdown of those votes by absentee ballot, in-person early voting and day of the election weren’t available.
By comparison, 90,922 people voted in Hall in the Nov. 3 general election: 21,690, absentee ballot; 53,755, early in-person voting; and 15,477 on the day of the election.
Turnout “has been higher, traditionally, than other runoff elections,” Hall spokeswoman Katie Crumley said, adding that there were “no reports of significantly long lines” at precincts on Tuesday, Jan. 5..
“It’s been steady,” she said.
Lines started forming early, but “the number of people varied depending on precinct,” Crumley said. “Some reported approximately 20 in line while others had only one or two. Due to the limited number of races on the ballot, those waiting in line went through quickly.”
Overall, “there are no major issues to report,” she said. “Precincts have seen steady traffic but have not reported any significant wait times.
The Hall County Election Board did reject a couple of ballots after a Tuesday afternoon meeting. The board upheld a challenge against two out-of-state residents — including one who was a former Hall County poll worker — who tried to vote by absentee ballot. The person challenging the ballot was a relative of one of the former residents.
The board also voted to refer the matter to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.