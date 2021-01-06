Hall goes mostly smoothly, mostly Republican in Senate runoff as state count continues

With all precincts reporting, 78,733 ballots had been cast in Hall County on Tuesday in Georgia runoffs for two U.S. Senate seats, according to Hall County’s election website.

So far, incumbent Republican David Perdue had picked up 72% of the votes to Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff’s 28%, and incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler had also garnered 72% to Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock’s 28%.

The county also went overwhelmingly for Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald in the Public Service Commission runoff.



A breakdown of those votes by absentee ballot, in-person early voting and day of the election weren’t available.