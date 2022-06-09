Hall County Board of Commissioners District 3 is in a runoff. These are the 2 candidates

Candidates on growth and development

Hall County has seen a huge increase in development in recent years, growing its population by 13% since 2010. How would candidates try to manage both commercial and residential growth going forward and try to weigh the needs of both existing residents and new developers?

Gibbs: “Everyone has their own concerns and that’s what we need to listen to,” Gibbs said.

New homes are often too expensive for people to afford, Gibbs said, and that includes some recently developed apartments in Gainesville.

“How do we build homes that people can afford? Because people can’t afford a $500,000 home.” he said.

Builders can’t control the cost of the material and labor, which is part of what’s driving up the cost of homes. “I don’t agree with quarter-acre lot sizes,” Gibbs said. “Especially in North Hall County if something gets passed it should be at least an acre.”

Poole: “I think we should limit some of the low-income housing in Tadmore and revisit some of the things that’s been done to try to build that community back up, because it’s rough down there,” Poole said.

The Ga. 365 corridor should have more restrictions on what’s allowed to be developed there, he said.

“Be the voice for the voiceless, that’s what they would want me to be,” Poole said. “Stand up for those who don’t have a voice.”