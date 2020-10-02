Hall adds Oakwood site for early voting

Hall County has secured an eighth early voting location for the Nov. 3 election.

Starting Oct. 12, voters will be able to cast ballots at 4335 Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood, in addition to seven other locations around the county. The building is the former site of the Bodyplex fitness center.

“This voting location will meet a critical need for citizens in west Hall County,” Elections Director Lori Wurtz said in a statement. “The new Mundy Mill Road precinct will allow us to more easily adhere to the health safety guidelines issued by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), State of Georgia and White House, ensuring the safety of voters, poll workers and other county staff.”

Early voting will be available on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 through 30, along with statewide Saturday voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 24.

The county will have eight locations for early voting:

Mulberry Creek Community Center, 4491 J.M. Turk Rd., Flowery Branch

Mundy Mill Road Precinct, 4335 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

East Hall Community Center, 3911 P. Davidson Rd., Gainesville

North Hall Community Center, 4175 Nopone Rd., Gainesville

City of Gainesville Downtown Building (old Turner Wood and Smith building), 100 Brenau Ave. Gainesville

Murrayville Library, 4796 Thompson Bridge Rd., Gainesville

Spout Springs Library, 6488 Spout Springs Rd., Flowery Branch

Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center Activity Hall, 1855 Calvary Church Rd., Gainesville

The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 3 election is Monday, Oct. 5. That is also the last day to make changes to an existing voter registration before the election. People can register online at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office My Voter Page website or visit the Hall County elections office, 2875 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville.