What legislators had to say about governor's race during annual Eggs & Issues event

“I can’t tell you a topic that has been discussed more than casinos, horse racing, online betting, gaming,” Dubnik said, referring to potential legislation that would legalize and regulate gambling in Georgia.Legalizing gambling would bring a huge economic impact, Dubnik said, but it still may not be worth the social ills that could come along with it.At this stage, panelists said gambling legislation remains unlikely to pass, even though attitudes from some conservatives are changing.“My constituents started off 97% against gambling (in 2011),” Dunahoo said. “Now it’s at 77 (percent).”Barr called legislative proposals at this stage, “crony capitalism.” Proposals he had seen in past sessions did not create free markets, he said.Gambling could encompass many areas, but three major aspects are sports betting, horse racing and casinos, as described by Hawkins and Miller.Regulating and taxing sports betting could add to HOPE scholarship funding and make college more affordable, Hawkins said. “Budgetarily, it is being considered,” he said.Miller agreed that sports betting legislation was the most likely form of gambling to pass.“I still think the light is fairly dim,” Dubnik said.Local reps focused on continuing waiver programs rather than expanding Medicaid. In 2019, the General Assembly passed legislation that would allow people at or below the federal poverty level to receive Medicaid coverage.“I think we continue to sharpen that,” Barr said. “I think we continue down the path we are on on our waiver and just make that better.”Hawkins, who has worked as a dentist for more than 40 years, said he would be willing to extend the current waiver to more people as long as those eligible met work or community service requirements.“We’ll have to look at our budget very closely,” he said.Bipartisan legislation to offer in-state tuition to those with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status was proposed last session, offering more affordable secondary education for immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children and are protected from deportation.Miller spoke in strong support of the legislation, which is set to be discussed again in January.“This issue of DACA children and how we educate them and what they qualify for is intense,” Miller said. “A DACA child came here at 3 years old. He didn’t walk across the Rio Grande, someone brought him here. … He grew up here. He went to school here. We have invested millions of dollars in his education, and then when he gets ready to go to college he has to pay out-of-state tuition.”Out-of-state tuition costs can be three times as high as those benefiting from in-state programs, Hawkins said.Barr, who is running for Congressional District 10, said the DACA tuition issue should be handled by the federal government rather than states.“This is something that is leftover,” Barr said. “Congress needs to act on this.”The U.S. has seen massive labor shortages for frontline workers and technical jobs from positions like commercial truck drivers to medical workers. To help fill these vital roles, Hatchett said, Georgia should continue to put money toward its technical colleges.“When a lot of people think of infrastructure, they think of water, broadband, power, but one of the biggest things in infrastructure is skilled laborers,” Hatchett said.Dubnik said he’s heard from businesses across many sectors whose biggest obstacle toward growth is finding skilled workers.The state recently awarded Lanier Technical College nearly $9 million in grants for three new College and Career Academies in Mitchell, Candler, and Lumpkin counties. Dunahoo said it’s still not enough.“We need to up the salaries of the people that are teaching,” he said. “We need to look at that in the budget to where we can expand this beautiful campus even to bring more people in to train, because we have more industry that wants to come to this area.”Dunahoo lost 92% of his constituents with his newly drawn District 31, but he said he’s looking forward to making “new friends,” in Jackson County where most of his district will lie.Miller, who was on the Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee, said this is always a difficult process that doesn’t make everyone happy.It is an “intensely personal, partisan, combative process,” Miller said.Population growth necessitates change, Miller said, and Hall County will likely continue to include multiple congressional districts.Miller has recently touted legislation that would repeal Georgia’s state income tax and, he claims, make the state more competitive with Tennessee and Florida who have done the same.“We need to make sure Georgia is on at least a level playing field,” Miller said.Dunahoo has supported a “fair tax” for more than a decade but has failed thus far to get his bill to a vote in the House.



