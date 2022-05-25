Gainesville's Butch Miller hoping to squeak into a runoff for lieutenant governor

Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, looked to force a runoff with Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, who was hovering just over 50% of the vote as of press time.

Miller had the second most votes in the field of four Republicans with about 80% of precincts reporting as of 11:15 p.m.

“We still have 200,000 or so votes out,” Miller said. “He’s at 51% and we’re just watching closely and hoping he’s at below 50% come morning.”

Jones and Miller, who both serve in the state Senate, have been the presumptive frontrunners for the Republican nomination since the summer.

The race has garnered huge fundraising with both candidates raising more than $7.5 million combined.