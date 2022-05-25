Gainesville's Butch Miller hoping to squeak into a runoff for lieutenant governor

Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, looked to force a runoff with Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, who was hovering just over 50% of the vote as of press time.
Miller had the second most votes in the field of four Republicans with about 80% of precincts reporting as of 11:15 p.m.
“We still have 200,000 or so votes out,” Miller said. “He’s at 51% and we’re just watching closely and hoping he’s at below 50% come morning.”
Jones and Miller, who both serve in the state Senate, have been the presumptive frontrunners for the Republican nomination since the summer.
The race has garnered huge fundraising with both candidates raising more than $7.5 million combined.
Lieutenant governor
Republican
Burt Jones: 50.5%
Mack McGregor: 11.2%
Butch Miller: 31%Jeanne Seaver: 7.3%
Miller is the president pro tempore of the Senate and has served since 2010 in the District 49 seat, which covers most of Hall County.
He announced he would run for lieutenant governor after Geoff Duncan said he would not run for reelection in May 2021.
Miller advocated for elimination of the state income tax on the campaign trail and recently pushed for a constitutional amendment that would ban noncitizens from voting.
He sponsored Georgia’s controversial comprehensive voting legislation, SB 202, which became law last year. It limited the number of ballot boxes allowed in each jurisdiction and added voter ID requirements for absentee ballots, among other changes. He pursued further voting legislation this past session, seeking to get rid of all ballot drop boxes.
He runs Milton Martin Honda in Gainesville, which is set to move to Oakwood soon, and has worked in the auto industry for more than 30 years.
Jones has served in the Senate since 2012. He works for his family’s company, Jones Petroleum, and founded JP Capital and Insurance Inc., a risk-management firm.
Jones, who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump, has repeatedly claimed that the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia were fraudulent, saying at a Hall County event that former U.S. Sen. David Perdue may have won reelection if Gov. Brian Kemp had opposed certification of election results.
If the race goes to a runoff, that will be held June 21.
The Democrat ballot for lieutenant governor also was crowded, though none of those candidates have local ties to Hall County. Kwanza Hall was in the lead as of 11:45 p.m., with a tighter race for who else may be in that runoff.