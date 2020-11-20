Vice President Mike Pence visits Gainesville for Senate campaign event

Vice President Mike Pence visited Gainesville Friday to encourage Georgians to support Republican U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

The two head to Jan. 5 runoffs, with the party balance in the U.S. Senate hinging on their seats. Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff, while Loeffler will compete against the Rev. Raphael Warnock. No candidate in those races received the required majority of votes to win outright Nov. 3.

“We need the Peach State to defend the Senate, and the road to Republican majority goes straight through Georgia,” Pence said at Friday’s event at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center.

Friday’s crowd, many waving Trump signs and American flags, chanted “Trump the steal,” a reference to President Donald Trump’s legal team’s efforts to challenge election results.

Pence also referred to the legal fights Friday.

“We’re going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted,” Pence said to cheers from the crowd. “We’re going to keep fighting until every illegal vote is thrown out. … We will never stop fighting to make America great again.”

Joe Biden’s win in Georgia was certified Friday by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp. Kemp did not clearly endorse the results. Instead he stated that the law requires him to “formalize the certification, which paves the way for the Trump campaign to pursue other legal options and a separate recount if they choose.”

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, led Georgia’s recount effort for the Trump campaign. Collins ran in a bitter fight against Loeffler in the Nov. 3 election but has since lent his support to her campaign. Loeffler thanked Collins for that endorsement Friday.

“I have to thank Congressman Doug Collins for his support and his endorsement,” she said as the Gainesville crowd cheered. “Because as conservatives, we’re uniting across the state to get this job done, to show the world that Georgia is a red state.”

Loeffler said it is not just “radical ideas” at stake in the election — “it’s radical candidates like Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. I mean no, thanks.”

