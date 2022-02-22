Former commissioner Scott Gibbs ready for rematch against Shelly Echols for Hall Senate seat

Former Hall County Commissioner Scott Gibbs is running for state Senate against a familiar opponent, Commissioner Shelly Echols.
Echols won 72 percent of the vote to beat Gibbs for a district commission seat in a 2018 Republican primary. She announced she would run for Senate District 49 shortly after Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, decided to run for lieutenant governor.
Now, Echols and Gibbs are set for a rematch in the May primary, though Gibbs, who served as a commissioner from 2011 through 2018 didn't dwell on the past when discussing what differentiated himself from Echols.
“I have a background in construction and I think the biggest issue that’s facing the 49th district… is transportation,” Gibbs said. “Growth is coming. If you can control, have quality growth… Everything that you do on the state level in that respect takes time, relationships. I have those relationships, because I already deal with the DOT (Georgia Department of Transportation) all the time because of what I do for a living.”
Gibbs owns Gibbs Grading and Utilities and lives in North Hall. He currently serves on the Georgia Department of Community Affairs Board, which he was appointed to by former Gov. Nathan Deal and Gov. Brian Kemp.
Gibbs stressed the need for more mental health services, an issue recently taken up by both parties in the General Assembly.
“I think the state as a whole is behind on mental health issues whether it be drug addictions, whether it be special needs people,” he said. “The pandemic has caused huge amounts of mental health problems from teenagers — across the board. … At 22 the schools are pretty much done with you. There’s not any programs for challenged individuals to move forward with.”
During his time as commissioner, he touted the growth the county saw along the Ga. 365 corridor and how the county government balanced its budget after coming out of the recession.
The primary election will be held May 24.