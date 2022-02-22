Former commissioner Scott Gibbs ready for rematch against Shelly Echols for Hall Senate seat

Former Hall County Commissioner Scott Gibbs is running for state Senate against a familiar opponent, Commissioner Shelly Echols.

Echols won 72 percent of the vote to beat Gibbs for a district commission seat in a 2018 Republican primary. She announced she would run for Senate District 49 shortly after Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, decided to run for lieutenant governor.

Now, Echols and Gibbs are set for a rematch in the May primary, though Gibbs, who served as a commissioner from 2011 through 2018 didn't dwell on the past when discussing what differentiated himself from Echols.

“I have a background in construction and I think the biggest issue that’s facing the 49th district… is transportation,” Gibbs said. “Growth is coming. If you can control, have quality growth… Everything that you do on the state level in that respect takes time, relationships. I have those relationships, because I already deal with the DOT (Georgia Department of Transportation) all the time because of what I do for a living.”