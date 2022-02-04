Flowery Branch makes agreement with county to run its special election

Flowery Branch voted to allow Hall County to run its upcoming special election, in compliance with its intergovernmental agreement made last summer.
Previously, Flowery Branch could run its own elections because it had a qualified staff member who could serve as election superintendent, said Ron Bennett, the city’s attorney. That situation is unusual for a city, Bennett said.
The election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 15.
The special election for the City Council Post 2 seat was called because Mayor Ed Asbridge left his council post in order to run for mayor, and the seat could not be filled during the November election. Asbridge was elected mayor after running unopposed.
So far, candidates include Jennifer Sudderth, a real estate agent, and Chip McCallum, who has run for city council twice before and lost, including this past November when he lost to William McDaniel.
The qualifying fee for candidates is $144, and the qualifying period will be held Feb. 14-16 during regular city business hours at 5410 W. Pine St. The last day voters may register before the election is Feb. 14.
The estimated cost of the election is $7,756.