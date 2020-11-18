Expect road closures on Calvary Church Road Friday for Vice President Mike Pence’s visit

Hall County drivers should expect road closures between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, on Calvary Church Road when Vice President Mike Pence makes his trip to Gainesville.

The vice president is expected to attend an event described as a “Defend the Majority” rally with Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler at 3:15 p.m. Friday at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center.