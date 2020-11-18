Expect road closures on Calvary Church Road Friday for Vice President Mike Pence’s visit

Hall County drivers should expect road closures between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, on Calvary Church Road when Vice President Mike Pence makes his trip to Gainesville.
The vice president is expected to attend an event described as a “Defend the Majority” rally with Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler at 3:15 p.m. Friday at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the road closures would be between Barber Road and Chicopee Woods Elementary School, and drivers who normally use that road “should plan alternate routes ahead of the closure.”
“Numerous federal, state and local agencies, including our own, are involved in the detail for the vice president in Hall County on Friday afternoon,” according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Gainesville Police said they did not have any details on the department’s involvement but would “notify the public of any traffic concerns when they arise.”
Georgia State Patrol did not return multiple emails asking for any traffic advisories for Friday.