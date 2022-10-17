Early voting underway in Hall

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election began Monday, Oct. 17 and will run through Nov. 4.

Several local and state seats are up for election this year, including top-ticket races like governor and U.S. Senate all the way down to local board of education seats. For more information, visit The Times’ voter guide.

Latoya Castillo, manager at the Gainesville Civic Center, an early voting location, said early voter turnout seemed to be up compared to a couple of years ago. She said 20 people were waiting in line before polls opened at 9 a.m.

“I thought it was going to be slow, but they have really turned out,” she said.

Hall County Elections Manager Paige Thompson said they had about 1,800 voters as of 2 p.m. Monday. She said the longest line was at Spout Springs Library, and it was only about two minutes.

More than 4 million people could vote in the state’s elections this year, and if past patterns hold, more than half are likely to cast ballots before Election Day.

Voters in Georgia are already sending in ballots by mail, with more than 1,000 received by Friday through the mail. More than 200,000 people have requested mail ballots already, with an Oct. 28 deadline to request them.

Things to know

District maps changed following the 2020 census. Check your districts and voting status at My Voter Page.

You can request an absentee ballot and mail it in or drop it inside at the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville. The last day to submit an application and request a ballot is Oct. 28. All applications must be received by the Elections Office by 5 p.m.

Early voting

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 17 through Oct. 28

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct 31 through Nov. 4

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29

Vote at any of these locations