Doug Collins speaks about his political future as he joins Clarkesville-based law firm

Former three-term congressman Doug Collins is still generating plenty of political chatter, despite no longer holding public office.



Even as he enters what he calls a “transition period” from the political arena, he knows that people are watching for his next move.

“There has been a lot of talk on what I’m planning to do (in 2022),” Collins said in a Feb. 18 interview with the Times. “I’m enjoying the stage I’m in right now, coming down from a busy role as a representative and just enjoying life with my wife here in Gainesville.

Collins earned a national spotlight as a one of eight Republican congressmen on the legal defense team for then-President Donald Trump during Trump’s first Senate impeachment trial.

He then made a bid for the U.S. Senate in 2020 but placed third in the state’s crowded nonpartisan jungle primary to Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler and her eventual successor, Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Collins’ seat in the U.S. House was filled by Republican Andrew Clyde.