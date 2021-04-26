Doug Collins says goodbye ‘for now’ on running for office. Here’s what he’ll be doing instead

After months of speculation of his next political move, Collins announced on his personal Twitter account that he will “not be a candidate” for any state or local office in an upcoming election cycle.



“It’s been a joy to serve in both the Georgia Legislature and the United States Congress,” an excerpt from his Twitter post reads. “For those who may wonder, this is a goodbye for now, probably not forever.”

Collins said he plans to be involved with shaping the “conservative message” in efforts to help the Republican Party regain the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, the latter of which the GOP lost when Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff unseated two Republican incumbents during the Jan. 5 runoff election.

The Gainesville native also said he plans to help get more conservatives in the state into elected roles.

Collins has embarked on two post-congressional gigs after an unsuccessful bid for a U.S. Senate seat in 2020 and joining former President Donald Trumps’ legal team to lead recount efforts in Georgia following the 2020 presidential election.

In addition to joining Clarkesville-based law firm Oliver & Weidner, Collins is also on the airwaves with his syndicated radio show The Doug Collins Office, where he weighs in on state and national political and criminal justice topics.

Collins served as the 9th District U.S. representative from 2013 to 2021. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, succeeded him after a crowded race for the seat.