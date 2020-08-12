BREAKING
Devin Pandy will be Democratic nominee in uphill battle for U.S. House 9th District
05132020 NINTHDEMdevin_pandy 1.jpg
Devin Pandy

Army veteran Devin Pandy has won the Democratic nomination in Northeast Georgia’s 9th Congressional District. 

He defeated Brooke Siskin in Tuesday’s runoff after trailing her in a three-way June primary. 

Pandy says his military career has prepared him for Congress, and he will work with other Democrats to help the party in the region. He also pledged to help farmers and veterans, protect the environment and improve access to health care. 

Pandy will be the heavy underdog in November’s general election against the winner of Tuesday’s Republican runoff, either Matt Gurtler or Andrew Clyde. 

The 9th covers all or part of 20 northeast Georgia counties, including Hall. The seat is open because U.S. Rep. Doug Collins is running for U.S. Senate.

