Devin Pandy announces run for Gainesville mayor

Pandy most recently ran against Andrew Clyde in the U.S. House 9th Congressional District in the 2020 election, losing to Clyde for the seat.



“I feel that this passion that I have is something that is worth fulfilling, so my job at this point is to show others that the amount that I’m willing to work for them is worthy of their trust and worthy of their vote in November,” he said.

Gainesville Mayor Danny Dunagan announced earlier this year that he would not seek another term and plans to run for the Gainesville Ward 1 City Council seat.

Among the issues on his platform, Pandy said he was running for mayor to:

Create more affordable housing options.

“Ensure the development and revitalization of our lower-income communities.”

Support the end of “wasteful and needlessly divisive policies like 287(g).” The 287(g) program is a partnership between federal and local agencies to identify undocumented immigrants for potential removal. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is one of those partnering agencies.

Preserve Lake Lanier for future generations.

Honor and support the Northeast Georgia Health System essential workers.

“I applaud all of the workers at NGHS,” Pandy said. With me as mayor, I can say that NGHS will always have the resources they need to set the standard for health care in Georgia. I will fight to ensure that Gainesville always remembers the heroes that got us through the (COVID-19) pandemic and saved countless lives, including the life of my campaign manager’s mother.”

The nonpartisan general election will be held Nov. 2.

Gainesville city councilman Sam Couvillon has previously announced his candidacy for mayor.



