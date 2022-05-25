Derrick McCollum top vote-getter in tight race for state House District 30

Derrick McCollum came out the top vote-getter in a battle of political newcomers for the newly redrawn House 30 seat, but a runoff between him and Whitney Pimentel was still possible late Tuesday. The seat was left open as incumbent Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, was drawn into District 31.
Who is he: McCollum is a Chestnut Mountain resident who is a business owner who also buys and leases rental properties.
How he reacted: “I want to thank all the constituents. I got out and worked hard, but it’s not me. I’ve been interviewing for this job for a long time, and the constituents have spoken. I’m so excited and humbled by all the votes that I got.”
On the issues: McCollum opposes Medicaid expansion but would like to see more health care providers in Georgia. Also, he said he would work to ensure Georgia is “not spending more taxpayer dollars than we have to.”
What’s next: If he doesn’t head to a runoff June 21, McCollum will face Democrat Kim Floria in the Nov. 8 election.
House District 30
Derrick McCollum: 50.2%
Whitney Pimentel: 32.4%
Barry Sanders: 17.4%