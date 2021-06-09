Derrick McCollum seeking Georgia House 103 seat in Hall, Gwinnett counties

Republican Derrick McCollum has announced he’s running for the District 103 House seat in the Georgia legislature.
“I’m ready to serve and, over the next year, I will be working hard to earn the trust and support of the people of this district,” he said in an emailed statement.
The current District 103 legislator is Rep. Timothy Barr, R-Lawrenceville, who announced in May he was running for Georgia’s 10th District congressional seat. The district includes parts of South Hall and North Gwinnett counties.
McCollum sought the GOP nomination last year for the seat and was defeated by Barr in the June 9 primary.
In his release, McCollum says he is a small business owner and a retired firefighter who also served in the Marines.
“Service has been the calling of my life,” he said.
McCollum, who couldn’t be reached for comment, said in his release that he hopes to “take on the radical left and the woke mob” in his campaign.
He said he seeks to “protect life, preserve our gun rights, stand with law enforcement, use my common-sense business experience to keep our economy rolling, defeat the cancel culture and preserve the American dream for future generations.”
McCollum, who served in Desert Storm, and his wife Gina have five children and three grandchildren.