Derrick McCollum seeking Georgia House 103 seat in Hall, Gwinnett counties

Republican Derrick McCollum has announced he’s running for the District 103 House seat in the Georgia legislature.

“I’m ready to serve and, over the next year, I will be working hard to earn the trust and support of the people of this district,” he said in an emailed statement.

The current District 103 legislator is Rep. Timothy Barr, R-Lawrenceville, who announced in May he was running for Georgia’s 10th District congressional seat. The district includes parts of South Hall and North Gwinnett counties.