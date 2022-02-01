Democrat moving to Gainesville to run as Agriculture Commissioner, wants to ease restrictions on hemp growing

“My wife has a lot of family who live in Gainesville, and with our young son it just makes it easier for us,” Swann said. “We’re really excited to join the Gainesville and Hall County community.”

His key issues of concern include food insecurity, helping new farmers and family farmers, and easing restrictions on hemp growing in the state.

“The issues that we brought forward in our previous campaign such as food insecurity, decimation of small family farms, the need for more farmers from marginalized communities — they haven’t gone away,” he said. “The job’s just not done. … We want to see agriculture truly work for everybody.”

Previously, Swann has served as Eighth Congressional District Chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia and currently serves as a vice chair for Greening Georgia, the environmental caucus of the party.

His main competition comes from Republican Sen. Tyler Harper, of Ocilla.

The primary election will be May 24, followed by the general election on Nov. 8.