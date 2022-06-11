Crowd pushes for gun control measures at March for our Lives rally in Gainesville

More than 100 people gathered in Gainesville’s downtown square Saturday afternoon to protest gun violence in America.

Speakers condemned Republicans for blocking legislation that would limit access to guns and urged everyone to vote blue.

“There was almost nothing planned and people just wanted to get up and talk from their hearts,” said Laura Colannino who organized the protest. She lives in Flowery Branch and is running against Republican Kathy Cooper for the Hall County Commissioner District 1 seat.

Colannino said there were about 125 attendees. The protest was one of hundreds nationwide organized by March for Our Lives, a group founded by student survivors of the 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

“It’s hard to have fun anymore,” a young woman who just graduated high school said into the megaphone. “I go out and I try to have fun with my friends, but I’m always looking around me making sure where my exits are, where I can be safe because I’m always scared that somebody’s going to come in with a gun.”