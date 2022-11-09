Cooper wins third term on Hall Commission

County Commissioner Kathy Cooper, representing Hall County’s District 1, defeated Democratic opponent Laura Colaninno. The final vote between the two candidates was Cooper’s 78% to Colaninno’s 22%.
Who she is: Cooper has been a Hall County resident and married to her husband for 37 years. They have three children together.
Reaction: “I’m very humbled,” Cooper said. “This will be my third term. I’m grateful for the confidence that my neighbors have in me.”
On the issues: As Cooper looks to take office for another term, she said she’s looking to focus specifically on issues of community, growth and improved education.
What's next: Cooper will begin her third term as commissioner.
Hall County Commission, District 1
Kathy Cooper (R): 78%
Laura Colaninno (D): 22%