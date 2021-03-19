Clyde among 12 Republicans who voted no on resolution awarding medals to police for Jan. 6 Capitol response

The Congressional Gold Medal is considered one of the highest honors that a civilian can receive.



The resolution also recognized the sacrifices of Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jeffrey Smith, and those who sustained injuries, and the courage of Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman.

Last month, the U.S. Senate unanimously awarded Goodman with a Congressional Gold Medal for diverting violent protesters away from the Senate chamber on January 6.

Clyde and his office declined to comment on The Times’ request for a reason for his no vote.