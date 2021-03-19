Clyde among 12 Republicans who voted no on resolution awarding medals to police for Jan. 6 Capitol response

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, was one of 12 House Republicans to vote against a resolution to award Congressional Gold Medals to the agencies that played a role in protecting the Capitol building from pro-Trump rioters on Jan. 6.
The resolution, HR 1085, passed the House on March 17 via a 413-12 vote. The resolution awards the medals to Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police, as well as provides one to the Smithsonian Institution “for display as appropriate and available for research.”
The Congressional Gold Medal is considered one of the highest honors that a civilian can receive.
The resolution also recognized the sacrifices of Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jeffrey Smith, and those who sustained injuries, and the courage of Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman.
Last month, the U.S. Senate unanimously awarded Goodman with a Congressional Gold Medal for diverting violent protesters away from the Senate chamber on January 6.
Clyde and his office declined to comment on The Times’ request for a reason for his no vote.
But other dissenting House Republicans voiced opposition to the bill’s language, which described the Capitol as “the temple of our American Democracy” and called those involved in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 “a mob of insurrectionists.”
The House Republicans who voted no against the measure were:
Andy Briggs, R-Arizona
Michael Cloud, R- Texas
Andrew Clyde R-Georgia
Matt Gaetz, R-Florida
Louis Gohmert, R-Texas
Bob Good, R-Virginia
Lance Gooden, R-Texas
Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia
Andy Harris, R-Maryland
Thomas Massie, R- Kentucky
John Rose, R-Tennessee
Greg Steube, R- Florida
A portion of the resolution reads, "On January 6, 2021, a mob of insurrectionists forced its way into the U.S. Capitol building and congressional office buildings and engaged in acts of vandalism, looting, and violently attacked Capitol Police officers.
In a statement published before his vote on Wednesday, Gohmert said "HR 1085 does not honor anyone, but rather seeks to drive a narrative that isn't substantiated by known facts.”
Gohmert also introduced a bill honoring the U.S. Capitol Police, but with no mentions of the events of Jan. 6.
“We absolutely do want to show our gratitude and respect for the U.S. Capitol Police, so I removed the Speaker’s false and politicized narrative in order to arrive at legislation that truly honors those who selflessly serve us in Congress,” he said in the statement.
On Jan. 6, rioters with pro-Trump, far-right militia and white supremacist ties stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 general election, which confirmed a victory for Joe Biden.
The violent incident on Jan. 6 left five people dead, and prosecutors have charged hundreds for their alleged roles in the storming of the Capitol.
When Congress returned after the incident to complete certification of then-president-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, Clyde voted to exclude Arizona and Pennsylvania’s results — swing states won by Biden — from the count of Electoral College votes.
Later in January, Clyde, who represents Georgia’s 9th congressional district, was joined by Greene, representing the state’s 14th congressional district, in opposing the second impeachment trial of Trump, who was accused of incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Clyde made national news again in February, when he and Gohmert were fined $5,000 for bypassing metal detectors at the House floor's entrance. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced the metal detectors as a safety precaution in the aftermath of Jan. 6.
The Associated Press contributed.