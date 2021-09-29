Braselton Town Council District 2 preview: Richard Harper vs. Peggy Slappey

“I think it’s important for me to continue serving,” said Slappey, broker and owner of Peggy Slappey Properties. “I have important things I want to see come to fruition.”

One of her passions is Braselton's LifePath, a system of 10-foot-wide trails that allows pedestrians, golf cart drivers and bicyclists to travel between businesses and neighborhoods.

She said it’s her goal to expand the network, including an intermodal bridge over Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211.

Richard Harper, a political newcomer, said he was asked to run — something he resisted at first, but decided to go forward with after prayer.

“I have been involved in opposing some development that we felt was already here,” he said.