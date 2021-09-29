Braselton Town Council District 2 preview: Richard Harper vs. Peggy Slappey

The two candidates in the Braselton Town Council District 2 race are dipping into their backgrounds to tout their candidacy.
For incumbent Peggy Slappey, it’s her experience on the council and governing through growth in the town in Hall, Gwinnett, Jackson and Barrow counties. For Richard Harper, it’s his career in law enforcement and what that means for keeping up with the town’s growth.
The two will face off in the Nov. 2 election. Advance in-person voting begins Oct. 12.
Richard Harper
Political experience: first run for office
Occupation: a Georgia State Patrol retiree and now a Realtor with Keller Williams Realty
Top issues: ensuring public safety keeps pace with growth
“I think it’s important for me to continue serving,” said Slappey, broker and owner of Peggy Slappey Properties. “I have important things I want to see come to fruition.”
One of her passions is Braselton's LifePath, a system of 10-foot-wide trails that allows pedestrians, golf cart drivers and bicyclists to travel between businesses and neighborhoods.
She said it’s her goal to expand the network, including an intermodal bridge over Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211.
Richard Harper, a political newcomer, said he was asked to run — something he resisted at first, but decided to go forward with after prayer.
“I have been involved in opposing some development that we felt was already here,” he said.
Peggy Slappey
Political experience: in her third term on Braselton Town Council
Occupation: broker and owner of Peggy Slappey Properties
Top issues: connectivity inside Braselton and public safety
He said his passion is law enforcement, but that he could also bring his experience of leading to the job. As a supervisor for much of his career with the state patrol, “I oversaw as many or more employees than the town of Braselton has.”
“I’m the kind of guy who wants to be proactive and not reactive because I know things can take a turn for the worse if you’re reactive,” he said. “We need a law enforcement presence that meets the growth.”
Harper, now a Realtor with Keller Williams, said he’s not opposed to growth, but “we have to plan for it and look at all aspects about it,” including development in unincorporated areas.
Slappey said she believes in continued fiscal responsibility and strong public safety.
“We have an outstanding police force, and I want to keep them great and to get better,” she said.
Also, it’s important for her that Braselton has “smart growth.”
“I’m opposed to apartments, but I believe in home ownership and private property rights. Those are very important issues for me to fight for,” she said.
Slappey also noted her 40 years in business and being actively involved in local charities.
“Serving on the Town Council and making decisions for the town I love is filled with passion and dedication,” she said. “I take each and every decision seriously.”