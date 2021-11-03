Slew of new faces voted onto Braselton council

In his first bid for office, Kurt Ward defeated Hardy Johnson to become the town’s next mayor, succeeding Bill Orr, who had served as the town’s mayor since 2010.

Who is he: He’s a lawyer in estate planning, litigation and general counsel.

How he reacted: “I just want to say thank you to the voters. We hope that your trust in us will be well served.”

On the issues: Ward said he sees different priorities for different parts of town. In west Braselton, which is largely in Hall County, a key need is open space and a key concern is the large number of rental properties in place or planned.

What’s next: “The vision for our town has to be the main thing. That has to be our goal — to listen to the voters and follow up on that vision.