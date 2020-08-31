Bo Hatchett still has the most votes after recount in Georgia Senate District 50 runoff

Bo Hatchett won the Republican nomination for Senate District 50 on Monday following a recount in the Aug. 11 primary runoff election.
Hatchett had a lead of just 37 votes over Stacy Hall in the final tally of the Aug. 11 runoff featuring the two Habersham County Republicans, who were the two top vote getters in the June primary.
Hatchett now faces Democrat Dee Daley in November.
In Monday’s recount, Hall got 12,456 votes, while Hatchett got 12,494.
In Hall County, vote totals remained the same at 243 votes for Hall and 139 votes for Hatchett.
Chief Registrar Eureka Gober in Stephens County said Stephens, like Hall County, found the same results in the recount. Tammy Whitmire, Rabun County’s elections supervisor, said Rabun got the same results. Habersham and Jackson counties also got the same numbers.
Franklin County’s recount found an additional two votes for Hall, while Hatchett received the same amount of votes in the recount. Janet Oliva, Towns County’s elections board chair, said Hatchett picked up two votes in Towns. Banks County found one fewer vote for Hall, and Hatchett’s numbers stayed the same, according to vote counts from Election Supervisor Andra Phagan.
Bo Hatchett
Who he is: Hatchett is an attorney and owns a real estate business. He is from Habersham County.
How he reacted: Hatchett said he was “humbled” and grateful for support from his wife and voters. “We’re excited and looking forward to getting the vote out in November for our president and the Republican Party,” he said.
On the issues: Hatchett has said that education, public safety and agriculture should be budget priorities and he would take a fiscally conservative approach to the budget. He has also said he supports a payroll tax cut for small businesses.
What’s next: Hatchett will compete against Democrat Dee Daley in November.