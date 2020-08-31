Bo Hatchett still has the most votes after recount in Georgia Senate District 50 runoff

Bo Hatchett won the Republican nomination for Senate District 50 on Monday following a recount in the Aug. 11 primary runoff election.

Hatchett had a lead of just 37 votes over Stacy Hall in the final tally of the Aug. 11 runoff featuring the two Habersham County Republicans, who were the two top vote getters in the June primary.

Hatchett now faces Democrat Dee Daley in November.

In Monday’s recount, Hall got 12,456 votes, while Hatchett got 12,494.