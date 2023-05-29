By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PHOTOS: Gainesville 2023 Memorial Day Parade
05302023 PARADE 16.jpg

Hundreds line Green Street in Gainesville Monday, May 29, 2023, for the annual Memorial Day parade.

by Scott Rogers
05302023 PARADE 7.jpg

Charles L. Lewis waves to the crowd as walks along Green Street in Gainesville Monday, May 29, 2023, during the annual Memorial Day parade.

by Scott Rogers
05302023 PARADE 6.jpg

Col. Larkin "Bill" Vance waves to the crowd along Green Street in Gainesville Monday, May 29, 2023, during the annual Memorial Day parade.

by Scott Rogers
05302023 PARADE 5.jpg

Grand Marshall Channing Tatum watches the crowd along Green Street in Gainesville Monday, May 29, 2023, during the annual Memorial Day parade.

by Scott Rogers
