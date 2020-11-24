Hispanic Alliance helps to feed 700 families ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

“We heard a lot of families that were unemployed or (working fewer hours), so we didn’t give out a turkey but we most definitely gave out milk, eggs, fresh produce and then chicken thanks to Gold Creek’s donation on Saturday,” Sarazua said. “… So they are going to have some nutritious and fresh food.”

The turnout Saturday was the second-highest drive-thru distribution since May, when the group helped 750 families.

“It was an indication that we are seeing families suffering due to the rise in numbers of COVID, unemployment, quarantine and other factors,” Sarazua said.

Elsa Garcia, of Gainesville, said she would help people in the community with donations before the COVID-19 outbreak but started collaborating with Sarazua to help donate boxes.

Some of the people she has helped include single parents, families without transportation, the elderly and families in quarantine with COVID-19.

Sarazua said they helped roughly another 190 families with food boxes on Monday, Nov. 23, and 46 families Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Another 500 boxes went to local poultry partners for their workers, Sarazua said.

“It worked out just in time for those kids that are out of school,” she said. “It couldn’t have worked out better for them, to be able to have something for this week. I’m thankful for that.”