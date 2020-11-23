Gainesville reports sewage spill near Dixon Drive

About 6,000 gallons of sewage have flowed into a small stream along Dixon Drive, according to Gainesville Water Resources.

A customer notified the city of the sewer overflow at 10:48 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23. The blockage, caused by rags, was removed and the overflow was stopped by 11:22 a.m., according to a news release.

Sampling showed both upstream and downstream locations were within state water quality standards, according to a news release. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division was notified and signs were posted.

Below the spill, dissolved oxygen levels were at 8.33 milligrams per liter, while below the spill, they were at 7.92 milligrams per liter, according to Brian Wiley, environmental services manager with Gainesville Water Resources. Dissolved oxygen levels of five milligrams per liter or more are ideal, Wiley has told The Times. Above the spill, the pH level was 7.89, while below the spill, the pH was 7.15, Wiley said. The goal is a level between six and eight.

