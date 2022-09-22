Your favorite park on Lake Lanier may be closing Sept. 24. Here’s why

Seventeen of the Army Corps of Engineers’ day-use parks and boat ramps on Lake Lanier have been added to campground seasonal closures this year.

And many, such as Little Hall Day Use and beach, Thompson Bridge Park and Old Federal Day Use, are closing Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the Corps.

“There are multiple factors considered in these management decisions to include resources, visitation, proximity to other open areas, operations and maintenance,” said Tim Rainey, operations project manager at Lake Lake, in an email.

Personnel and budget issues would “fall under resources,” he said.

“After considering all factors, it was determined that the additional areas would be closed for the (fall and winter) recreation season.”