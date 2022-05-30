Why neighbors are complaining about noise at Simpson Park

Residents near Simpson Park can hear banging, drilling and dock building from their homes, but the park is U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land and the contractor has a right to be there.
Marine Specialties, a dock builder, has been at the park for a few months, but recently residents grew concerned that Simpson Park would close permanently.
“It seems like there’s always a project down there; they’re always working on something,” said Christian Jensen, who lives near the park. “Sometimes they knock off early in the afternoon, but they’ve worked past 6:30 at night before. … It’s literally a stone’s throw from where they work at these docks to somebody’s house.”
Tim Rainey, operations project manager for the corps, said the boat ramp will remain open, and he has been working with residents to create a better policy for situations like this going forward, potentially adding some restrictions to give residents more consideration.
“Currently I’m working within Mobile District as a whole,” Rainey said. “I can’t just establish policy and process. I have to coordinate that whole thing through my higher chain of command.”
Contractors are allowed to be on 50% of the land for a designated area, like Simpson Park, which was designated for contractor use along with eight other sites around the lake in the corps’ latest master plan released in February.
Simpson Park is a small park at 3235 Simpson Park Road in Gainesville with a parking lot and access to a boat ramp. The park used to have picnic tables, but the corps removed them years ago, because they were under used.
“The proposed development may be considered for marine contractor use,” the plan states, “If utilized for this purpose, the area will not be available for public recreational use. USACE will not complete this development.”
Jeff Aycock, a nearby resident, said the level of work was too intense for being so close to neighbors. He’s heard drilling from his home, saws and large construction vehicles.
“This is not the stuff you’re supposed to do at the park,” Aycock said.
The corps will respond to public concerns, Rainey said, but he can’t make an agreement with the contractor unilaterally on restricting hours of operation and noise levels.
“The ultimate solution or the ultimate goal is to develop a process and policy that best balances the use of the land, not only for the residents, but to be able to allow the contractors to access the lake, because we need the contractors to support our shoreline management programs,” Rainey said.