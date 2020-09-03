Bottles, cans, dressers and a mini-fridge: How volunteers helped clear trash from the Chattahoochee

Kayakers, canoers and walkers combing the Chattahoochee River found more than 25 tons of trash -- and furniture fit for a college dorm room.



The trash was collected in the 10th annual “Sweep the Hooch” event, with three Gainesville sites in the headwaters including Don Carter State Park, Longwood Park and the Lake Lanier Olympic Venue.

There were more than 1,000 volunteers throughout the entire Chattahoochee watershed, with more than 200 of those in the headwaters.

James Watson, facilities and watersports manager at Lake Lanier Olympic Park, said there were 30 volunteers this year at the Olympic venue, roughly double the help from last year.