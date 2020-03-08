Kitchen Inspections: Feb. 28-March 5, 2020

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. Inspections (frequency of) a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed, and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment.

Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.





MARCH 5

Waffle House No. 885

Location: 2507 Pentee Drive, Gainesville

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: Kyle Hriczo





Zaxby’s No. 08501

Location: 4906 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 89, Grade: B

Inspector: Cliff McIntire





Best Western Plus Lake Lanier/Gainesville

Location: 4535 Oakwood Road, Oakwood

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kyle Hriczo





The Guest Lodge

Location: 520 Queen City Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu





University Of North Georgia-Gainesville Dining Services

Location: 3820 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu





Blimpie

Location: 4949 Lanier Islands Parkway Suite 110, Buford

Score: 86, Grade: B

Inspector: Cliff McIntire





Taco Bell No. 031773

Location: 2422 Hancock Drive, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Cliff McIntire





Waffle House No. 2334

Location: 1510 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu





MARCH 4

McDonald’s Restaurant No. 24613

Location: 4810 Golden Parkway, Buford

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu





Big Creek Tavern

Location: 3050 Big Creek Road, Buford

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu





Atlas Pizza

Location: 104 Washington St. NW, Gainesville

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: Kyle Hriczo





Senor Fiesta

Location: 4110 Cleveland Hwy Suite A-B, Gainesville

Score: 82, Grade: B

Inspector: Kyle Hriczo





Saigon Deli

Location: 3446 Winder Highway Suite 503, Flowery Branch

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Alex Reid





Domino’s No. 8892

Location: 1122 Dawsonville Highway Suite 300, Gainesville

Score: 100

Inspector: Cliff McIntire





Burger & Shake III

Location: 1730 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

Score: 91

Inspector: Cliff McIntire





Huddle House

Location: 1920 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 96

Inspector: Cliff McIntire





Peking Garden II

Location: 7338 Spout Springs Road Suite A2, Flowery Branch

Score: 100

Inspector: Alex Reid





MAR. 3

Chef Wang II Chinese Restaurant

Location: 4995 E Friendship Road, Buford

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Alex Reid





787 Hacienda

Location: 787 Hospital Drive, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Alex Reid





Jag’s Cafe & Catering

Location: 3008 McEver Road, Gainesville

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Kyle Hriczo





MAR. 2

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant

Location: 3446 Winder Highway Suite O, Flowery Branch

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Kyle Hriczo





Coastal Breeze

Location: 5390 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu





The Oaks At Braselton

Location: 5373 Thompsons Mill Road, Hoschton

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Alex Reid





Amber Glen Personal Care

Location: 2215 Old Hamilton Place, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu





FEB. 28

Waffle House No. 1211

Location: 4395 Cornelia Highway, Lula

Score: 86, Grade: B

Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow





Subway No. 17546

Location: 4504 Cornelia Highway Unit 3, Lula

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow





The Dawg House

Location: 4965 Lanier Islands Parkway Suite 113, Buford

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: Alex Reid





At The Tracks Restaurant LLC

Location: 6009 Main St., Lula

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow





Oriental Express II

Location: 1703 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu