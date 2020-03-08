Kitchen Inspections: Feb. 28-March 5, 2020

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. Inspections (frequency of) a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed, and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment.
Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
MARCH 5
Waffle House No. 885
Location: 2507 Pentee Drive, Gainesville
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: Kyle Hriczo
Zaxby’s No. 08501
Location: 4906 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 89, Grade: B
Inspector: Cliff McIntire
Best Western Plus Lake Lanier/Gainesville
Location: 4535 Oakwood Road, Oakwood
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kyle Hriczo
The Guest Lodge
Location: 520 Queen City Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
University Of North Georgia-Gainesville Dining Services
Location: 3820 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Blimpie
Location: 4949 Lanier Islands Parkway Suite 110, Buford
Score: 86, Grade: B
Inspector: Cliff McIntire
Taco Bell No. 031773
Location: 2422 Hancock Drive, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Cliff McIntire
Waffle House No. 2334
Location: 1510 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
MARCH 4
McDonald’s Restaurant No. 24613
Location: 4810 Golden Parkway, Buford
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Big Creek Tavern
Location: 3050 Big Creek Road, Buford
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Atlas Pizza
Location: 104 Washington St. NW, Gainesville
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: Kyle Hriczo
Senor Fiesta
Location: 4110 Cleveland Hwy Suite A-B, Gainesville
Score: 82, Grade: B
Inspector: Kyle Hriczo
Saigon Deli
Location: 3446 Winder Highway Suite 503, Flowery Branch
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Alex Reid
Domino’s No. 8892
Location: 1122 Dawsonville Highway Suite 300, Gainesville
Score: 100
Inspector: Cliff McIntire
Burger & Shake III
Location: 1730 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville
Score: 91
Inspector: Cliff McIntire
Huddle House
Location: 1920 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 96
Inspector: Cliff McIntire
Peking Garden II
Location: 7338 Spout Springs Road Suite A2, Flowery Branch
Score: 100
Inspector: Alex Reid
MAR. 3
Chef Wang II Chinese Restaurant
Location: 4995 E Friendship Road, Buford
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Alex Reid
787 Hacienda
Location: 787 Hospital Drive, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Alex Reid
Jag’s Cafe & Catering
Location: 3008 McEver Road, Gainesville
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Kyle Hriczo
MAR. 2
La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant
Location: 3446 Winder Highway Suite O, Flowery Branch
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Kyle Hriczo
Coastal Breeze
Location: 5390 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
The Oaks At Braselton
Location: 5373 Thompsons Mill Road, Hoschton
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Alex Reid
Amber Glen Personal Care
Location: 2215 Old Hamilton Place, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
FEB. 28
Waffle House No. 1211
Location: 4395 Cornelia Highway, Lula
Score: 86, Grade: B
Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow
Subway No. 17546
Location: 4504 Cornelia Highway Unit 3, Lula
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow
The Dawg House
Location: 4965 Lanier Islands Parkway Suite 113, Buford
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: Alex Reid
At The Tracks Restaurant LLC
Location: 6009 Main St., Lula
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow
Oriental Express II
Location: 1703 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu