THE GUN AND THE BAG, part 3: The shooting of Adam English, from 5 perspectives and 2 bodycam videos

“Show me your hands! Do it now!”

Those were the last words Adam English may have heard Sept. 20, 2019, before taking three gunshots into his leg and back and succumbing to those injuries at the nearby hospital shortly after.

Exactly what happened the day English died on the side of Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville is captured only in bits and pieces.

With their guns drawn, a group of five officers approached the man, who had reportedly been waving a gun outside the Northeast Georgia Physicians’ Group Surgical Associates building.

Only two Gainesville Police officers approaching English — Jonathan Fowler and Christopher Witt — had body cameras that captured the moments before the shooting.

Roughly eight seconds pass on Fowler’s video and 18 seconds on Witt’s video before gunshots ring out on Jesse Jewell Parkway.

Officer Jose Hernandez didn’t turn his camera on until after the shooting.

Several employees at NGPG heard or saw something. The GBI interviewed several witnesses at or near the scene. These are the perspectives of some of the key officers involved and witnesses to the incident.