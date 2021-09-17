THE GUN AND THE BAG, part 2: Waving a gun, 'no care in the world,' then police arrive

Adam English was at a cookout with his family in the hours before he was shot by police in Gainesville, his aunt, Stormy Russell, said.

Later that day, he was in the Gainesville area seeking treatment for substance use issues. He had “reached out to a local facility in order to begin receiving services for mental health," Russell said.

Just before 5 p.m. Sept. 20, 2019, he was shot by police outside the Northeast Georgia Physicians’ Group Surgical Associates on Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville. He died moments later inside the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

A half hour before he was shot, English broke into a car in the Northeast Georgia Medical Center parking lot, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation report obtained by The Times. He took a bag and a .38 caliber revolver that he later had at the scene of the shooting.

An NGPG Surgical Associates medical assistant heard a gunshot at her desk but didn’t know where it came from.

Her boss alerted the staff about a man outside with a gun and instructed people to lock the doors, though the woman kept watching from inside the office.