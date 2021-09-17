THE GUN AND THE BAG, part 1: Adam English, a man with a smile and problems

“Those of us that knew Adam best, always seen him with a smile on his face and a lot of love in his heart,” King wrote in an email. “He is deeply missed, and it’s so sad that he’ll never experience meeting his first true love and getting married or having children of his own and knowing the joy that brings.”



In investigating the shooting, the GBI agents also reviewed police reports concerning English in the three years preceding the incident, including when English was charged with terroristic threats and acts in May 2016. According to the report, English was banging on the door to his stepfather’s room and threatening to stab him.

English was also charged with possession of methamphetamine in July 2017 and was identified as a participant in a motor vehicle theft, according to the GBI report.

English’s friends, in the weeks after the shooting, described him as a “beautiful soul” who they believe did not want to cause anyone harm.

The Times spoke with several friends shortly after the shooting.

Dalton Watkins lived with English for a few years and had known the man since his early teenage years when they played football together in their neighborhood. English had become more like a brother to him, Watkins said.

“If he had a gun, I don’t feel like he would go out and hurt nobody. We had big arguments and he not one time wanted to put his hands on me or any of that. He’s not that type of person,” Watkins said.

But English didn’t seem like himself recently, he said at the time.

“It just seems like he was not really giving up, but it was like he was losing hope,” Watkins said.

Angela Hicks, who knew English through his cousin, said English could “always put on a smile on his face and everything no matter what he was going through.”

Crystal Martinez, who lived next door to English for a while, described him as “a big teddy bear” who was very outgoing and always willing to help somebody.

“I just know he was a good person. He had a drug problem just like a lot of people do,” Martinez said.

