What NGHS officials are urging as students return to school

Although COVID-19 hospitalizations have been declining at the Northeast Georgia Health System after higher numbers through July and early August, people should still take precautions, especially as students go back to school, according to Dr. John Delzell.



Delzell, vice president for graduate medical education and incident commander at the health system, said previous increases can likely be attributed to the Fourth of July holiday weekend and people in the community going out more after sheltering at home.

“Between that time until about the second week of August, we were kind of bouncing around at a very high number,” Delzell said.

On Friday, Aug. 21, NGHS was treating 101 COVID-19 patients at its facilities, down from 164 on Aug. 14 and 173 on Aug. 7, according to data on the NGHS website. On Friday, Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville had 444 total occupied beds and 52 available beds. The Braselton hospital had 141 total occupied beds and three available beds.[CS1]

But while COVID-19 hospitalizations at NGHS have declined in recent days, students returning to school brings some uncertainty to the situation, Delzell said.

“Most of those kids have been at home, and now they’re going to be mixing up a little more. We’re going to have teachers exposed to kids, kids exposed to teachers. Teachers in their schools are probably more exposed to each other than they have been,” he said. “I think the potential for some increases in cases will really potentially show up over the next two or three weeks.”