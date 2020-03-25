Still in need: Here's how to donate blood locally during pandemic

With blood drives being canceled due to concerns about COVID-19, blood centers are seeing a shortage and are in need of donations.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a March 19 statement that people who are able to give blood and are not sick are encouraged to donate.

“The need for donated blood is constant, and blood centers are open and in urgent need of donations,” according to the CDC. “CDC encourages people who are well to continue to donate blood if they are able, even if they are practicing social distancing because of COVID-19. CDC is supporting blood centers by providing recommendations that will keep donors and staff safe.”