Staff changes at Northeast Georgia Health System include new hospital president

Northeast Georgia Health System has had several personnel moves recently, including a new president at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
John Kueven, most recently a senior vice president with Atlanta-based Wellstar Health System, will oversee NGMC Gainesville operations as its new leader, as well as New Horizons long-term care centers and mental and behavioral health services provided through Laurelwood.
Also, Diane Poirot is NGHS’ new chief human resources officer, moving from the same role at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Arizona.
And NGHS’ chief strategy executive, Tracy Vardeman, is retiring Dec. 31 after 31 years with the system. Melissa Tymchuk, who worked as executive director of strategic marketing before becoming chief of staff in 2017, is succeeding Vardeman in her position, retaining her role as chief of staff.