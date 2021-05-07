Someone’s watching you sleep, but you also get breakfast in bed at this new Gainesville clinic

Patients can sleep in style at Northside Hospital’s new Sleep Disorders Center at 1071 S. Enota Drive in Gainesville.



Rooms have individual thermostats, flat-screen TVs and piped-in white noise to help relax patients as well as block outside noises. And when sleep comes, patients can recline on Sleep Number beds. In the morning, they get breakfast in bed.

“We kind of wanted to make it feel like an upscale Marriott kind of thing,” said John W. Russell, system manager at the center. “We didn’t cut many corners.”