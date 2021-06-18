Senate committee to examine spike in violence against health care workers during COVID

Deb Bailey, NGHS director of governmental affairs, said hospital officials took these numbers to Miller to discuss the growing problem of violence against staff.



“The safety of our staff is our No. 1 priority as well as the safety of our patients, and we are taking a no tolerance position on violence against our staff,” Matson said.

Matson noted that while physical interventions by the security staff are up, the statistic on “verbal interventions” has declined.

“Our interpretation of that data tells us that people are less resilient due to the impact of COVID: staying indoors, not having contact with others, the financial stress in this economy, other stress that exists,” Matson said. “They’ve lost some of that resilience, so as they get upset about something, they’re not able to process that as well as perhaps they did before COVID. They’re escalating much faster, whereas in the past, a verbal discussion from a security officer would have been all that was needed to de-escalate a situation.”

Emergency room and critical care settings are the more prominent places where these assaults happen.

“Emotions for family can run high in critical care, and patients can be under the effects of various medications in critical care that can contribute to these events as well,” Matson said.

In an email to The Times, Matson said there is a national trend of incidents against staff being “tremendously underreported.”

“In comparison to our security services reports, our Employee Assistance Program, which provides help for staff members who report having been assaulted, the number of physical assaults reported in 2019 and 2020 was 103 and 127, respectively,” Matson said. “That’s less than half of the incidents our Security Services team witnessed in 2019 and less than 20% in 2020.”

Speculating on what might lead to undercounting, Matson said hospital staff may incorrectly believe that it’s part of the job, a notion that hospitals and health care employers are trying to change as a mindset.

The Employee Assistance Program has 24/7 on-call staff available, who can respond immediately and the days and weeks after an assault, Matson said.

“When you talk to staff who have been assaulted or had some type of attack, at first they may be OK,” Matson said. “But it’s the days following where they reflect on the event and the traumatic stress begins to impact them.”

Miller said the results from the study committee would be a multi-pronged approach that would likely lead to a “heightened awareness and sensitivity to the health care environment” and increased penalties “if we deem that appropriate.”