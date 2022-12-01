Rabies alert issued in North Hall after 4 cats test positive

A rabies alert has been issued after four cats in the North Hall area tested positive.
The Department of Public Health is warning people to avoid contact with unfamiliar animals and keep their pets up to date on vaccinations.
DPH said all of the rabies cases in cats this year from Hall County were found in the North Hall area. Once authorities confirm an animal has tested positive for rabies, Hall County Animal Services will post signs in a 1-mile radius of where the animal was found.
“People should always avoid contact with unfamiliar dogs, cats and wild animals,” DPH public information officer Natasha Young wrote in a news release. “This includes feeding or attempting to help an animal that appears injured. If you feed your pets outside, pick up any uneaten food so wild animals, including feral cats, will not be attracted to your property. Feral cats are born in the wild and should be treated as wild animals.”
A rabies infection is fatal if untreated.
Vaccines for pets are available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the Hall County Animal Shelter on Barber Road for $10.
Anyone spotting an animal acting abnormally should call Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or Hall County dispatch at 770-536-8812 during non-working hours.