Public Health offers no specifics but some basic info on what COVID-19 vaccine rollout may be

A draft plan from the Georgia Department of Public Health sheds some light on what the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine might look like.



District 2 Public Health provided The Times with a draft plan Wednesday, Nov. 18, last updated Nov. 6.

Northeast Georgia Health System officials said Hall County community leaders have been collaborating for more than two months on curbing the spread of COVID-19. A subgroup has started prepping for the arrival of a vaccine.