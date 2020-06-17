A peek inside Northeast Georgia Health System's Medical Park 2

A patient treatment room is open Tuesday, June 16, 2020, inside the new Northeast Georgia Health System's Medical Park 2. The 72,000-square-foot medical office building is home to several Northeast Georgia Physicians Group practices, including some that will incorporate resident physicians and a new retail pharmacy.
The pharmacy inside the new Northeast Georgia Health System's Medical Park 2 is open to the public Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s Internal Medicine Residency Program Director Dr. James Kruer tours the Northeast Georgia Health System's new Medical Park 2 Tuesday, June 16, 2020. The health system’s family medicine residents join with the medical staff at the facility. Residents are physicians who have graduated from medical school and are continuing their education at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Radiology coordinator Jessica Roberts shows off an X-ray room Tuesday, June 16, 2020, inside Northeast Georgia Health System's new Medical Park 2. The 72,000-square-foot medical office building is home to several Northeast Georgia Physicians Group practices, including some that will incorporate resident physicians, and a new retail pharmacy.
The Northeast Georgia Health System's new Medical Park 2 features lots of glass giving plenty of natural light inside the 72,000-square-foot medical office building along Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville.
Resident physicians Shivang Danak, left, and Martin Herrera work inside Northeast Georgia Health System's new Medical Park 2 on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Medical Park 2 opens Monday, May 18, 2020, with at first a family medicine practice. More offices will open over the next few weeks.
Medical Park 2 opens Monday, May 18, 2020, with at first a family medicine practice on the first floor. More offices will open over the next few weeks.
