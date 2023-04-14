'Patients need to be aware of their options': NGHS holds robotic heart surgery simulations

Cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Sloane Guy, a former U.S. Army surgeon who played a major role in bringing this specific robotics program to Hall County, said this latest technology allows patients to recover from heart surgery in rapid time.

Recovery time for patients who undergo conventional methods for the procedure could take months to recover, whereas a patient of robotic heart surgery might be back on their feet in three days or less.

Before Tuesday’s event, Guy described the intricacies of robotic operation as more complex than it appears.

“The robotics system here existed before for other procedures…what I did was start the robotic heart surgery program, using the robot to operate on the heart,” Guy said. “...there’s a lot of supplies and equipment you have to have. There's choreography to the operation that needs to be learned – no different than a Broadway show.”

The origin of the new technology dates back to a project by the Department of Defense and NASA, according to Guy, as the federal government sought to build a robotic system that could operate in outer space or on a battlefield.

Today, the DaVinci Xi, which can operate on patients through pen-sized incisions, has found a more practical use here in Hall.

“It turned out not to be that useful for that, at least at the time it was developed,” Guy said. “Then laparoscopic surgery – which is non-robotic – came to fruition. Folks started realizing that the robotics system can add a lot of dexterity to the instruments that you can’t get with non-robotic instrumentation.”

Van Norris, who attended the event Tuesday, is living proof of the potential effectiveness of robotics technology in the medical field. He said he recently underwent robotic heart surgery and was released from the hospital that same day.

“I’m glad I did it,” he said. “I feel good. It’s phenomenal…the technology, it’s just unreal.”

Guy said he expects robotics in the field of cardiovascular health care to expand throughout the U.S. as the technology continues to evolve. Still, he said, greater awareness of the program in general is crucial for that expansion to occur.

“It was easy to fall into a program that already had a high degree of excellence,” Guy said. “I think it will (expand)...the concept that you can discharge someone – potentially the day after (surgery) – is virtually inconceivable in most institutions.”

“If every patient in this region knew that this was a possibility, I think we would have people lined up out the door,” he said. “...that’s what’s frustrating to me is getting the word out. That’s why these (events) are important. (Patients) need to be aware of their options, and the sad reality of American health care today is they’re usually apprised of only the options that the doctor in front of them has available…not always, but many times.”