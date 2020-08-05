Overdoses up as people in recovery struggle during COVID-19 isolation

By Nick Watson and Megan Reed

When the state of Georgia shut down as part of its battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, Gainesville’s recovery community was the busiest it has ever been.

Just two miles from the Jeffrey Dallas Gay Jr. Recovery Center on Juanita Avenue, Northeast Georgia Medical Center and its health system were seeing more overdoses in the first half of 2020 compared to the year before.

"A lot of people that have been pretty established in their recovery are really, really struggling,” said Jordan Hussey, executive director of the recovery center often referred to as J’s Place.

So far in 2020, the Northeast Georgia Health System has seen 324 overdoses overall at its four hospitals. In that same time frame in 2019, the system had seen 301 overdoses, while that number for the same time frame in 2018 was 310.