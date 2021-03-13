One year later, what NGHS professionals have learned after COVID 'war zone'

“I hope it will also have a lasting impact on people not taking their health for granted,” he said. “The pandemic highlighted why it’s so important to have a healthy immune system, stay mentally and physically fit and strive to find balance in life. That’s something we can all be reminded of from time to time.”



Northeast Georgia Physicians Group and The Heart Center now have video visits, and more virtual health options will likely be expanded in the future, according to NGHS officials.

NGHS reported 55 confirmed COVID positive patients across the health system Friday, March 12, with another 35 patients awaiting test results. Most of those patients receiving care — 32 — are at the Gainesville hospital.

Seeing only two digits for NGHS’ COVID data is a far cry from the peak for NGHS on Jan. 8, when there were 355 patients receiving care and there was a rolling seven-day average of 35.79% of people testing positive.

NGHS spokesman Sean Couch said the severity of cases has “proportionately declined” as the number of hospitalized patients has declined.

“The percent of the COVID-19 cases requiring (intensive care unit) care has remained more or less stable over the past few weeks,” Couch said.

Dr. John Delzell, the NGHS incident commander, said the command schedule has gone from being open 24/7 to an hourly meeting a week but said they will ‘stand at the ready” if and when it is needed.

But when will it be “normal” again?

“We continue to look to the 5% testing positivity rate that the World Health Organization considers to be a good target before completely reopening communities,” Delzell said in a statement. “Our rate hasn’t been below 5% since we started tracking it in April, though we were very close in May. We’re getting very close again now, but there are some indications that the rate is plateauing – so we’ll keep a close eye on it.”

On Friday, the positivity rate was 6.57% and has hovered between 6-8% for the entirety of March.

But getting below the 5% rate is not the only thing to consider, Delzell said.

“We’ll need to continue monitoring the case rates, which have also dropped considerably, as well as vaccination rates and data about the new strains,” he said. “We’re taking all of those factors into account as our clinical teams make decisions about when to update visitation guidelines and policies.”