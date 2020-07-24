Northeast Georgia Health System sees new COVID-19 peak, urges precautions to slow spread

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Times.



COVID-19 patient numbers at the Northeast Georgia Health System have now passed their previous peak after declining and then plateauing through May and June. Now, the hospital is encouraging the community to take precautions while health care providers prepare for a second wave of COVID-19 patients.

The health system was treating 155 patients at its facilities on Friday, July 24, according to data on its website. Patient numbers were slightly down from Thursday, when the system was treating 168, its new peak. The previous peak had been 159 patients, which it reached on April 29 and then matched on Wednesday.

“Back in June, things had calmed kind of calmed down. We never went down to zero (patients). We were still seeing a lot of patients in the hospital that had COVID,” said Dr. John Delzell, vice president for graduate medical education and incident commander at the health system. “And then, as people have gotten out and about more, people out in the community are not wearing masks and are out more, that definitely starts to increase the transmission in the community.”

Delzell said the hospital noticed the increase shortly after the Fourth of July weekend, and although it cannot be definitively attributed to the holiday, many people in the community did start spending more time in public around then.